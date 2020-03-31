|
|
Susan Prokosch
January 14, 1948 - March 30, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Susan Prokosch, 72, Vice President of the Newburgh Board of Education and a retired school teacher for the NECSD, entered into rest on Monday, March 30th, 2020. Sue was the daughter of Alfred and Annunciata (Arrao) Prokosch and a lifetime resident of Newburgh, and was affectionately known by "Aunt Sue" to all. Susan was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Parish in Newburgh and served a number of years on the Parish Council.
Sue graduated from Newburgh Free Academy '66, and SUNY Oneonta with a Bachelor's Degree in Teaching and spent thirty three years teaching at North Junior High School in Newburgh. She was a pillar of NJH, and worked closely with administrators on scheduling, curriculum and peer mentoring. "Pro" was instrumental in starting SAC (student assistance center), and finished her career running that program. Sue was a champion of public education and gave selflessly of her time and expertise to mentor students in the classroom and in a multitude of extracurricular activities. Amongst her limitless involvement, she coached basketball, ran Project Adventure, led Peer Leadership co-founding the Sherpa Program and created the No Sleep Sleepover welcoming new 7th graders to middle school. In her retirement Sue spent many years at Sacred Heart School in Newburgh, coaching basketball, volunteering, running summer camp and forging the relationship with Newburgh Schools that began Pre-K at Sacred Heart School. As a BOE member Susan championed programs which would make education accessible to all students in Newburgh, just a few of which include the opening of NFA West Campus and the development of the future CTE Facility in the Capital Project.
Sue always made time for her family and community. She helped raise so many of her nieces and nephews and was always available to her family in any capacity. Aunt Sue was always there to teach one of her kids to golf, how to crack an egg, be that voice of reason on the other end of the phone, or prop you up after a failure She was the voice of reason her family turned to when in doubt. One of her greatest attributes was her candor, without judgement you always knew exactly what Sue thought and how she felt. Sue touched so many lives in the relationships that she built, her opinions mattered to so many, and people aspired to earn her respect. She will be remembered through her community work and her relentless passion to make Newburgh better, championing efforts for those that had the least, doing her best to improve the lives of others she felt needed it most.
Sue is survived by her five siblings: John Prokosch, Stephen Prokosch and wife Gail, Nancy D'Alfonso and husband Walter, Alfred Prokosch and wife Margherita, and Roger Ramjug and wife Brenda. Additionally, she is survived by many of her nieces and nephews, Gina Cook and husband Kevin, Joanna Zucker and husband Arnold, Matthew Prokosch and wife Stephanie, David D'Alfonso and wife Kylene, Paul D'Alfonso and fiancé Lyna, Scott Prokosch and wife Poni, Zachary D'Alfonso and wife Deirdre, Nina Jalbert and husband Sam, Tyler Prokosch and wife Maryssa, Lucas Prokosch, and Rebecca, Grace, Luke and Christian Ramjug. Finally, by her great-nieces and nephews: Emily, Katie, Jake and John Cook, Gavin Prokosch, Benjamin, Claire and Sarah Zucker, Roman and Gianluca D'Alfonso, Ava and Evan Prokosch and Laila D'Alfonso.
Susan is predeceased by her parents Alfred and Annunicata Prokosch, her nephew Stephen Prokosch Jr. and her sister-in-law Mary Ann Prokosch.
Due to the coronavirus occurrence services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers the family is requesting you kindly make donations to the Sue Prokosch Memorial Fund, directly benefiting the children of Newburgh through the Newburgh Armory Unity Center, Robert Pagliaro, 321 South William Street, Newburgh, NY 12550. https://www.givegab.com/campaigns/sue-prokosch-memorial-fund
To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020