|
|
Susan Roskoski
February 19, 1952 - February 19, 2019
Highland Mills, NY
Susan Roskoski passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019 on her 67th birthday. Daughter of the late David and Catherine Burns Sharkey, she was born February 19, 1952 in New York, NY. Susan was a Quality Control Inspector with Chromalloy or Orangeburg, NY.
Survivors include her loving husband, Dennis Roskoski at home; her brother, Robert Sharkey and sister, Joan Kronisch of Florida, and many nieces and nephews.
Cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Crematory, Middle Hope, NY. Memorial Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 2nd at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY 10950. A Chapel Service will begin at 4:45 p.m. on Saturday Evening in the Funeral Home.
Memorial donations may be made to Make -A- Wish Foundation Of Hudson Valley, 832 South Broadway, Tarrytown, NY 10591-6602
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019