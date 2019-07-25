|
|
Susie Clara Steppe
April 18, 1938 - July 19, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Susie was born to Summerfield and Susie Bell Steppe on April 18, 1938 in Green County, Virginia and was one of many African Americans that migrated to Newburgh, New York from the South during the 1950s to pursue a better life, and worked for Dubette Bags, Inc. until it closed in the late 60s. She was blessed with two sons, Gary Keith Harris and Eric Steppe.
Susie loved a simple life with friends, especially those who brought great joy to her in her later life: Deacon James, Bonnie, Minnie and Pastor McQueen. She loved being in her home at Fogarty Apartments, in her chair watching court shows, game shows and dramatic talk shows.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Selma; grandchildren, Erica and Aaron; great-grandchildren, Blessin and Noel; nieces and nephews: Sandra, Clara (Josh), Mattie, and Nathanial and great-nieces and nephews: Jonita, Kisha (John), John and Marqus.
Susie held an unwavering faith in God, and joins her parents, Summerfield and Susie; son, Eric; sisters, Sallie and Kathleen; brothers: Aubrey, Henry and James; and niece, Renee, in Heaven.
Susie loved her friends and family, and would want them to be comforted by remembering the following verses, John 14:1-4 ~ "Do not let your hearts be troubled. You believe in God; believe also in me. 2My Father's house has many rooms; if that were not so, would I have told you that I am going there to prepare a place for you? 3And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me that you also may be where I am. 4You know the way to the place where I am going."
Ms. Steppe will have a Memorial Service at 10 a.m., Tuesday, July 30 at Rhodes Funeral Homes Chapel, 259 Walsh Ave., New Windsor, NY 12553. Pastor Maxine McQueen will officiate.
Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 259 Walsh Ave., New Windsor, NY 12553. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 569-1233.
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 25 to July 28, 2019