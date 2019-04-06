Home

Colonial-Bryant Funeral Home
29 Pearl Street
Livingston Manor, NY 12758
(845) 439-4333
Susie Jane "Mamoo" Seldlacek

Susie Jane "Mamoo" Seldlacek Obituary
Susie "Mamoo" Jane Seldlacek
December 5, 1930 - April 4, 2019
Formerly of Livingston Manor, NY
Susie "Mamoo" Jane Sedlacek of Edgewater, FL and formerly of Livingston Manor, NY, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019. She was 88.
The daughter of the late Charles and Minnie McAdams Gorr, she was born on December 5, 1930 in Livingston Manor, NY. She was the widow of, Joseph Sedlacek who passed away on March 3, 2011.
Susie loved the outdoors and spent much of her time gardening, blueberry picking and loved her beach time. She enjoyed her time spent at the casino but her greatest love and enjoyment was raising her family and being a big part of her grandchildren's lives.
Susie leaves behind to cherish her memory, her loving children: Terry Wolcott and her husband, Terry, Nancy Sedlacek, David Sedlacek and his wife, Lauren, all of Livingston Manor, and Susan and Peppy Sedlacek of Florida; her grandchildren: Brian Wolcott, Cory Dame, Jessie Sedlacek, Jamie Sedlacek, Aaron Fleisher and Oscar Cisnaros; her three great-grandchildren, Jonathan and Joseph Wolcott, Lucas Dame and several siblings.
Visitation will be held from Noon to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9 at Colonial Bryant Funeral Home, 29 Pearl Street, Livingston Manor, NY 12758. Interment will be at the Sullivan County Veteran's Cemetery, Sunset Lake Road, Liberty, NY 12754.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Susie's name may be made to the , 501 St., Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905, the , 370 7th Ave. #1802, New York, NY 10001 or Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, 800 Stony Brook Ct., Newburgh, NY 12550.
Arrangements under the direction of Colonial-Bryant Funeral Home, for further information please call 845-439-4333 or 845-292-7160 or visit our website at www.colonialbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019
