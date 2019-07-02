|
|
Suzanne B. Emmerich
March 12, 1926 - June 30, 2019
Florida, NY
Suzanne B. Emmerich, of Florida, NY, passed away at home on June 30, 2019 after a brief illness. She was 93 years old.
Born on March 12, 1926 in Des Moines, Iowa, she was the daughter of the late Leslie and Nell (Redhead) Bleakley. She was married to the late LeRoy A. Emmerich (1977).
Upon Arrival in NYC in 1944, Suzanne was employed as a nightclub singer and as a Guidette for NBC Studios. She later worked as a real estate agent with Joseph Green Real Estate in Warwick. She was also a Board Member of Planned Parenthood of Orange-Sullivan (now Planned Parenthood of the Mid-Hudson Valley). She also volunteered with Meals on Wheels, the Salvation Army and led the Christmas Eve community sing in the Village of Warwick for 49 years.
She is survived by her three sons: Scott Emmerich of Highland Mills, Kurt Emmerich and his wife, Karen of Warwick, and Christopher Emmerich and his wife, Virginia of Warwick; 12 grandchildren: Frank Green, Jr., Carrie Rodriguez, Jennifer Rodriguez, Oak Emmerich, Teesha Heilig, Reid Emmerich, Lindsey Riley, Patrick Emmerich, James Emmerich, Evan Emmerich, Adam Emmerich and Lee Emmerich; and 13 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son, Blake Emmerich, a daughter, Kim Green and a sister, Joan Quackenbush.
Suzie had a warmth of spirit that was impossible to miss and endeared her to everyone she met. Her genuine affection for her adopted hometown of Warwick, its people and their children were as much a part of her as her midwestern upbringing. Suzie enjoyed introducing people to Warwick real estate, sharing her own experience of finding community here, and inspiring people to do the same. She also enjoyed sharing her love of words, and had a voracious appetite for vocabulary, especially words with a certain 'ring' to them. Her approachability and her determination to connect often found her engaging total strangers in conversation, until somehow, they would find something or someone in common. A loyal friend and a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Suzie touched everyone who knew her.
Memorial visitation will take place on Wednesday, July 10th, 2019 from 4:00-6:00 pm at Emmerich Tree Farm, 101 Sleepy Valley Road, Warwick, followed by a memorial service at 6:00 pm.
Memorial donations may be sent to Planned Parenthood of the Mid-Hudson Valley, 70 Coates Drive, Ste. 4, Goshen, NY 10924. The family would like to thank the staff at Schervier Pavilion, Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties and Kathy Mackey who gave Suzie love and companionship over the last five years.
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY 10990. For further information or to send an online condolence, see www.lsvpmemorialhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 2 to July 7, 2019