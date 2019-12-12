|
Suzanne F. Foos (Clarke)
October 18, 1944 - November 10, 2019
Tampa, FL - Formerly of Middletown, NY
On November 10, 2019 Suzanne left us to be with her lord and savior in heaven. She was 75 years old.
Suzanne was born on October 18, 1944 to Janet Robertson Clarke and John R. Clarke. She was raised and educated in the City of Middletown and upon her graduation from Middletown High School in 1962 she attended Orange County Community College. In 1968 she married the love of her life, Ross Foos. Upon his enlistment in the U.S. Air Force, they traveled to and resided at several airbase locations throughout the United States and Europe. Following Ross's retirement from the Air Force, they purchased a home in Tampa, FL where they raised and educated their son, Jason.
If you knew Suzanne you could not help but be impressed by her sincerity in her personal relationships and her ambition to succeed at what ever she endeavored to do. She had a profound love of animals and established a very successful pet-care business in Tampa. She will be sorely missed by all whose lives she touched.
Suzanne is survived by her devoted husband of 51 years, Ross; a loving son, Jason; her brother, Thomas R. Clarke and his wife, Susan of Middletown; two nieces, Justine of Clifton Park, NY and Sandra of Neversink, NY; and several great nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Janet and John; stepsister, Lanore, and her stepmother, Martha.
Final funeral arrangements will be made at the convenience of her family.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019