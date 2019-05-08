Home

Suzanne F. Henderson

Suzanne F. Henderson Obituary
Suzanne F. Henderson
July 11, 1944 - May 7, 2019
Goshen, NY
Suzanne F. Henderson, 74 of Goshen, entered into rest on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Glen Arden, Goshen, NY. Suzanne was born July 11, 1944, the daughter of Harold and Madeline (Hadges) Cooper.
She was an antique dealer and owner of Time Machine Antiques in Warwick, NY. Her first job was modeling in New York City.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Henderson of Goshen; sons, Robert Henderson and Daniel Henderson and wife Melissa; grandchildren: Ryan, Christina and Alyssa. She adored her grandchildren and she had a love of animals, especially her cats.
Visitation will be from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 11 at the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church St., Goshen, NY.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Goshen Humane Society, P.O. Box 37, Goshen, NY 10924.
Arrangements under the care of the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., Goshen, NY; to leave a condolence visit www.donovanfunerals.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 8 to May 9, 2019
