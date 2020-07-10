Suzanne M. Zemanek

November 7, 1958 - July 3, 2020

Campbell Hall, NY

Suzanne M. Zemanek of Campbell Hall, NY, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020. She was 61 years old.

Suzanne was born on November 7, 1958 in Amityville, NY to Walter N. and Dolores M. Steffen (Kenney). She was raised in Wycoff, NJ and Franklin Lakes, NJ with her younger brothers, Mark and Christopher Steffen.

Suzanne was an avid knitter and her creations were adored by all who received them. She attended Bridge and Canasta groups where she fostered meaningful friendships. Suzanne showed great courage throughout her life and valued independence. She was forthright and curious in all of her relationships and kept in close contact with her friends and family. Her selfless attitude and infectious laugh will be missed by all who loved her.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Glenn T. Zemanek; loving daughter, Jennifer A. Zemanek; loving son, Matthew E. Zemanek; and devoted parents, Walter N. and Dolores M. Steffen.

Arrangements are under the direction of the David T. Ferguson Funeral Home Washingtonville, NY.



