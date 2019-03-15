|
|
Sye Visser
March 6, 2019
Formerly of Goshen, NY
Sye Visser, 96 formerly of Goshen, NY, died on March 6, 2019 in Endicott NY, after a long and active life. He was born in a small village in northern Netherlands.
In 1942 he was taken by the Nazis and sent to work on a farm in Germany. There he met his beloved Maria, another forced laborer from Poland, to whom he would be married for 71 years until her death in 2016. Together they witnessed the Allied bombing campaign and the invasion of Germany by U.S. and Canadian forces. They settled in the Netherlands and started their family before immigrating to the U.S. in 1955.
Sye worked hard his entire life, at his jobs and his passions. He found great joy in life's simple pleasures - gardening, fishing, and soccer. Yet, given his experiences during the war, he was particularly incensed by the complex global and local issues of injustice, discrimination, totalitarianism, and, yes, Trumpism.
His final years were spent at Good Shepherd Village in Endwell, NY where he enjoyed regular exercise classes, the morning newspaper reading group, the World War II nonfiction book exchange gang, and dining with his friends in the pub or dining room. Sye found a welcoming and supportive community there, that allowed him to remain active and independent in his final years. His appreciative, selfless nature and his outgoing personality will be deeply missed by friends and family.
Sye is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Abe and Roberta Visser, and John and Jackie Visser; he was "Pake" to three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2019