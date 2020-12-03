Sylvester Dorazio
January 22, 1928 - November 26, 2020
Highland Village, TX - Formerly of Newburgh, NY
Sylvester "Blackie" Dorazio, 92, from Newburgh, NY but residing in Highland Village, TX, passed away on November 26, 2020. He was born January 22, 1928 in Newburgh NY to Frank Dorazio and Frances Trifilo Dorazio. Blackie graduated from Newburgh Free Academy in 1946 where he was a star athlete, lettering in football, basketball, baseball and track. He entered the U.S. Navy in February of 1946 and was stationed in Norfolk, VA until December 1947 earning the World War II Victory Medal. Upon discharge he returned to Newburgh where he met the love of his life, Yolanda "Yolie" Pagano. They married in April 1952.
Blackie retired from Central Hudson Gas & Electric in 1988 where he was a First-Class Mechanic/Certified Welder. In 1991 He was inducted into the Newburgh Fastpitch Softball Hall of Fame and in 2003 into the Francis E. Mott New York State USA Softball Hall of Fame.
Blackie is survived by his sisters: Anne Muscarella and Nancy Vincent; children: Frank Dorazio, Cindy Goetz (Jack) and Tony Dorazio (Stephanie); grandchildren: Lauren Dorazio, Matthew Goetz, Alexandra Diorio, Jenna Mikolazyk, Kara Goetz, and Toni Marie Dorazio, and great-grandchildren: Ava Diorio and Walker Nicholas. He was pre-deceased by his parents, his wife, sister, Carmela "Millie" Johnson and daughter-in-law, Joanna Dorazio.
Arrangement are being made by the Mulkey Mason Funeral Home in Lewisville, TX. Due to COVID-19 restrictions services will be held at a later date. The family requests donations be made to Wreaths Across America https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/166967