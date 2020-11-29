Sylvia Cassese
June 8, 1939 - November 28, 2020
Johnson City , New York
Sylvia Cassese, a resident of Johnson City, NY passed away peacefully with her loving husband by her side on November 28, 2020 after a short illness. She was 81 years old.
The daughter of the late Andres and Carmen Ruiz, nee: DeLeon she was born on June 8, 1939 in the Bronx, NY. She graduated from Grace H. Dodge Vocational High School in 1957. She worked as a bookkeeper at The Waldorf Astoria and later at Trans World Airlines(TWA). She moved to the Town of Greenville in Orange County in 1974 and worked at Orange Regional Medical Center (formerly Horton Memorial Hospital) until her retirement.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Edmund P. Cassese; her children: Kim Auberger, Julie Galdun and her husband, John of Middletown and Edmund A. Cassese and his wife, Wendy of Middletown. She was a loving and devoted Nana to her seven grandchildren: Andrew and Stephanie Auberger, Jaclyn, Janine and John R. Galdun and Abigail and Emily Cassese.
There will be a private family service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association
or the American Stroke Association
.