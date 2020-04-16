Home

Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home
154 East Main Street
Port Jervis, NY 12771
(845) 856-3312
Sylvia Jeanne Tripp


1936 - 2020
Sylvia Jeanne Tripp Obituary
Sylvia Jeanne Tripp
February 11, 1936 - April 15, 2020
Port Jervis, NY
Sylvia Jeanne Tripp, age 84 of Port Jervis, NY, passed away April 15, 2020 in Port Jervis, NY. She was born on February 11, 1936 in Monroe, New York, the daughter of the late Howard Wood and Edna Wood Hall and stepfather, Francis L. Hall.
Sylvia retired as an assembler for Kolmar Labs, Inc. in Port Jervis. Sylvia married Robert Tripp who pre-deceased her on May 4, 2015. Sylvia was a loving mom, grandmother and great grandmother, spending her time with them was the joy of her life. She will be sadly missed by family and friends.
She is survived by her two daughters, Karen Balmos and her husband, Harold of Port Jervis, and Deborah Gamble and her husband, Pat of Orange Park, Florida; her two sons, Robert Tripp, Jr. and his wife, Edith of Port Jervis, and Scott Tripp and his wife, Jill of Uniontown, Ohio.
Sylvia is also survived by her beloved grandchildren: Moose Balmos and companion, Christine, Staci Zingarelli and husband, James, Robert Tripp, III, Hayden and Jenna Tripp; her three great grandchildren: Jacob and Amber Balmos and Sawyer Zingarelli; her cousin, Dorean Reilly of Matamoras, PA; one niece and two nephews. She was pre-deceased by her sister, Florence Cuddeback.
Due to the current health crisis, with love and respect to Sylvia's family and friends services will be private. Interment will take place at Rural Valley Cemetery, Cuddebackville, NY.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 16 to Apr. 24, 2020
