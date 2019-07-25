|
|
Sylvia "Mama Bear" Lugo Paz
September 11, 1935 - July 24, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Sylvia Paz, 83, entered into rest on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. The daughter of the late Felix and Luisa Lugo, she was born in Manhattan, and was a proud military wife of the late Harry Paz.
Sylvia was a graduate of Walton High School, Bronx, and retired from the Newburgh Enlarged City School District as a Health Clerk after 27 years of service. She loved the holidays, dancing, playing board games, and being at Sunshine Adult Day Care Center in Newburgh. Sylvia was a member of the Top of the Heights Assn., Tarsio Thursday Night Teachers Bowling League, and was proud of her Puerto Rican heritage. She was always there for her family and friends, and will be dearly missed.
Survivors include her children, Michael Paz and his wife, Kristina of New Windsor, Denise Paz, Lillian Paz and her boyfriend, Manny Lopergolo, all of Newburgh; goddaughter, Jeanine Quilez of Newburgh; her sister, Dorothy Lugo; grandchildren: Katarina Paz, Kendal Taylor and Wednesday Vasquez; niece, Michelle Lugo, and nephews, Steven Perez and Adam Crossan. In addition to her husband Harry, she was predeceased by her brother, Antonio Lugo, half-brother, Carlos Ruben Ortiz, and brother-in-law, Hector Paz.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m., Sunday, July 28 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave. Newburgh. A service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday at Brooks Funeral Home, with burial following in Calvary Cemetery, New Windsor.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Kaplan Family Hospice at www.Hospiceoforange.com, or . at .
To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 25 to July 26, 2019