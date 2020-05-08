Szilard Eugene Palffy IV "Gene"
August 20, 1959 - April 24, 2020
Englewood, FL
Szilard Eugene "Gene" Palffy IV, age 60, passed away April 24th, 2020 while residing in Englewood FL. He was born on August 20th, 1959 in Walden, NY to Szilard Eugene Palffy III and Joan Louise Palffy.
As a child, he attended Lavelle School for the Blind in Bronx, NY, where he discovered and cultivated an incredible talent as a musician. Gifted with an amazing ear for music at a very young age, he worked his way through many instruments, from the clarinet to drums and acoustic guitars, to find his ultimate musical companion, the Pedal Steel Guitar. He played with many local bands in the Orange County NY area, including Gary Conklin's Good Ol' Boys and Doc and the Cowboys. After the birth of his daughter in 1988, he relocated to Albany NY with his family, where he owned and operated a small convenience store. He always remained very active in the local country music scene, playing live with many local musicians and bands. He also shared his talent with many Churches throughout his life as a valued band member during Sunday Praise and Worship Services. He resided in Saratoga County NY before relocating to Englewood FL in 2015, where he was an active member of the band, "John Tuff and Friends".
Gene touched the lives of many people who knew and loved him throughout his life with his great sense of humor and the beautiful music he played on his pedal steel guitar. Although always humble, he was truly a musical legend in his own right. He will be greatly missed by all of his friends and family.
He was greeted on the other side by his mother, Joan (Eckel) Palffy; grandparents: Ernest Otto Eckel and Anne (Jadick) Eckel and grandparents: Szilard Eugene Palffy II and Marguerite Isabella Suarez Gonzalez Palffy. He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Palffy of Saratoga NY; his father, Szilard Eugene Palffy III of Walden NY; his uncle, Christopher Dennis Palffy of Venice FL; and his siblings: Kevin Palffy, Amy Palffy and Jason Palffy, along with his nieces, nephew and cousins.
In honor and dedication of Gene's love and respect of the military, though he was never able to serve, please consider a memorial contribution to https://patriotpaws.org/ or Guiding Eye for the Blind in lieu of flowers. Memorial Services will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors; for directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 8 to May 10, 2020.