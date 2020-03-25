|
Tammy Kanoff
September 12, 1961 - March 24, 2020
Middletown , NY
On March 24, 2020, Tammy Kanoff gained her wings and went to walk with the angels, she was 58.
Born in Middletown, New York to James and Patricia Morse. Tammy didn't share the dream of stardom that brings so many people to her hometown; her dream was to get married and have children. She found an amazing husband to do so with, Joe Kanoff of 41 years, and seven kids; Termera, Shannon, Patty, Joey, Eric (love you to the moon and back), Cyrus, and Hannah. She was more than happy to be the central figure in the lives of her children and five grandchildren. Anyone who knew them, knew she was a star in their eyes, and that's all that mattered to her.
Tammy is survived by her husband of 41 years, Joe; daughters, Termera and husband, JW, Shannon, Patty, and Hannah; sons: Joey and wife, Gabby, Eric and wife, Jackie, and Cyrus…and Corin who she felt was a daughter to her; sisters: Debby, Barbie, and Michele; as well as five precious grandchildren: Jeremiah, Railey, Teagen, Samantha, and Colm.
