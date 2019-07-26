|
|
Tammy Keitel
June 1, 1963 - July 24, 2019
Shohola, PA
Tammy Keitel, age 56 of Shohola, Pennsylvania passed away July 24, 2019 at her home with her husband by her side. She was born on June 1, 1963 in Cornwall, NY, the daughter of the late Donald and Constance Fiege Storms.
Tammy worked for the Borderline Delicatessen in Pine Bush, NY for many years. She married Scott Keitel who survives at home. Tammy is also survived by her step-son, Joseph Keitel and his wife, Kandra of Afton, NY; her beloved three step-grandchildren: Christian, Alivia, Arianna, and her sister, Melissa Storms of West Virginia.
Services are private at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Pike County Humane Society, PO Box 255, Milford, PA 18337.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY; for information, or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 26 to July 28, 2019