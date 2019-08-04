|
Tanner Harshberger
September 27, 1997 - August 2, 2019
Marlboro, NY
Tanner Landon Harshberger, son of Debbie Alexander and Irvin Harshberger, passed away unexpectedly on August 2nd, 2019. He was born in Poughkeepsie, NY on September 27, 1997.
In addition to his parents, Tanner is survived by his grandparents, Beverly Passineau, John Passineau, and Genie Harshberger, as well as brothers and sister: Michael (Nina) Alexander, Erik (Zach) Alexander, Channing (Isabel) Alexander, Dylan Harshberger, Lauren (Cody) Pourier. Tanner also leaves behind four nieces, one nephew and several close cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.
Tan-Man as his friends referred to him had a true love for life and an infectious smile. A young man who lived his life to the fullest in less than a full lifetime was able to touch the hearts of so many. Tanner was fearless in everything he did whether it was racing his dirt bike or running down the football field to score that winning touchdown. He will never be forgotten by those who had the opportunity to know him and love him. Number 11 will forever be in our hearts.
Calling hours will be from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m., Wednesday August 7th at the DiDonato Funeral Home, 1290 Route 9W, Marlboro. Funeral Service will take place at 10 a.m. on Thursday morning at the funeral home. Burial will immediately follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Marlboro, NY.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Marlboro Dukes Touchdown Club, P.O. Box 636, Marlboro, NY 12542.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Carl J. DiDonato of The DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc., 845-236-4300, www.didonatofuneralservice.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019