Home

POWERED BY

Services
DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc.
1290 Route 9W
Marlboro, NY 12542
(845) 236-4300
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc.
1290 Route 9W
Marlboro, NY 12542
View Map
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc.
1290 Route 9W
Marlboro, NY 12542
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc.
1290 Route 9W
Marlboro, NY 12542
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tanner Harshberger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tanner Harshberger


1997 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tanner Harshberger Obituary
Tanner Harshberger
September 27, 1997 - August 2, 2019
Marlboro, NY
Tanner Landon Harshberger, son of Debbie Alexander and Irvin Harshberger, passed away unexpectedly on August 2nd, 2019. He was born in Poughkeepsie, NY on September 27, 1997.
In addition to his parents, Tanner is survived by his grandparents, Beverly Passineau, John Passineau, and Genie Harshberger, as well as brothers and sister: Michael (Nina) Alexander, Erik (Zach) Alexander, Channing (Isabel) Alexander, Dylan Harshberger, Lauren (Cody) Pourier. Tanner also leaves behind four nieces, one nephew and several close cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.
Tan-Man as his friends referred to him had a true love for life and an infectious smile. A young man who lived his life to the fullest in less than a full lifetime was able to touch the hearts of so many. Tanner was fearless in everything he did whether it was racing his dirt bike or running down the football field to score that winning touchdown. He will never be forgotten by those who had the opportunity to know him and love him. Number 11 will forever be in our hearts.
Calling hours will be from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m., Wednesday August 7th at the DiDonato Funeral Home, 1290 Route 9W, Marlboro. Funeral Service will take place at 10 a.m. on Thursday morning at the funeral home. Burial will immediately follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Marlboro, NY.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Marlboro Dukes Touchdown Club, P.O. Box 636, Marlboro, NY 12542.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Carl J. DiDonato of The DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc., 845-236-4300, www.didonatofuneralservice.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tanner's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now