Tara M. Earley
December 5, 1976 - November 9, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Tara Earley, 42, a Customer Service Representative for Central Hudson Gas & Electric, entered into rest on Saturday, November 9, 2019. The daughter of Steven K. and Susan L. (Troseth) Gunsett, she was born in Poughkeepsie, NY.
Tara earned her associate's degree from OCCC and attended SUNY New Paltz. Tara had one great love in her life, her son, Matthew. She loved her family and friends and would do anything for them. She will be dearly missed.
In addition to her parents and son Matthew W. Earley, she is survived by her paternal grandmother Florence Goodemote of New Paltz; her boyfriend Kevin Keesler of Newburgh; brother Clifford Gunsett and wife Stephanie of Marlboro; aunts and uncles, Deborah and Ray Quinn and Gerald and Kathy Troseth; nephew Dylan Gunsett and niece Leah Gunsett; cousins: Jill (Chris) DeRobertis, Nicholas (Kristin) Troseth, Kelly Quinn, Casey (Catie) Quinn, and Kyle Quinn. Tara was predeceased by maternal grandparents Lloyd and Grace Troseth, paternal grandfather Clarence Gunsett; and uncles, Elwood and Walter Gunsett.
Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Monday, November 11 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh, with a service at 7:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent to Sparrows Nest, 946 Rt. 376, #7, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590. To send a personal condolence please visit www.brooksfh.com or call (845) 561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019