Tawanna Pizarro
August 9, 1962 - October 29, 2019
Walden, NY
Tawanna Pizarro, age 57 of Walden, NY, passed away on October 29, 2019 at Friedwald Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in New City, NY. The daughter of the late Harrison and Dolores Johnson Nelson, she was born on August 9, 1962 in Manhattan, NY. She will be dearly missed.
Tawanna worked as an office manager for the NYC Probation Department for many years. As she and her husband started growing her family, her focus switched to being a devoted mother to her children and family. In recent years, Tawanna worked as a substitute teacher for the Valley Central School District and volunteered at St. Patrick's Church in Newburgh, running a parenting group. Her faith was very important to her. Tawanna was a devoted parishioner of Most Precious Blood Church in Walden.
Survivors include her husband, Steven Pizarro at home; daughters, Tishyla Nelson of Middletown, NY, Tamantha Pizarro of Walden, NY; sons, Steven Pizarro Jr. of Arizona, Jovan Pizarro of Arizona and Ivan Pizarro of Walden, NY; siblings: Sabrina Harris (Ronald) of Michigan, Ondre Nelson of West Virginia, Monica Black-Goodman of Bronx, NY, Passion Black of Texas, Jasmin King (Duane) of Texas, Nadinea McKay of Maryland and Daverena White of Maryland; grandchildren: Tavysla, Romereo and Tiana Walker; several cousins, nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Tawanna was predeceased by her brothers, Harrison Nelson and Malcolm Black.
A visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, November 1st at the Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, 39 Orchard St. Walden, NY 12586. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 2nd at Most Precious Blood Church, 42 Walnut St. Walden, NY. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Montgomery, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made in Tawanna's memory to Priests for Life.
Arrangements are entrusted to Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, Inc.; for additional information or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.gridleyhoran.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019