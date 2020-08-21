Taylor Bracey, Jr. "Pete"
April 30, 1943 - August 18, 2020
Monticello, NY
Taylor Bracey Jr., "Pete" was born to the late John Taylor Bracey Sr. and the late Essie Lee O'Bannon on April 30, 1943 in Bay Minette, Alabama. Taylor entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. He was 77 years old.
Taylor relocated to Monticello, NY immediately after graduating high school where he worked at Hamilton Avenue Hospital in Monticello. Taylor then worked as a truck driver for AT Reynolds/Leisure Time Ice and Spring Water for over 30 years before his retirement. Taylor met and married Carolyn Valarda Pope in 1967. This union was blessed with three children: Craig Bracey (Jacqueline), Theresa Bracey and Shantel Garcia (Efrain).
He leaves behind four grandchildren to cherish his memories: Brendon, Gary, Taylor and Christopher Bracey; three step-grandchildren: Cliff, James and Roseanne Garcia; and five step-great grandchildren. He also leaves behind his long-time companion, Carolyn Williams; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He is survived by his siblings: Samuel Bracey (Armelda), Leslie "Sonny" Bracey, Jimmie Lee Bracey (Ann), Tim "Juke" Koen (Linda), all from Monticello, NY, Millie White (Sydney) and Gladys Bracey Smith, both of Miami, FL and his special aunt, Annabelle O'Bannon of Middletown, NY. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Valarda Bracey and his sister, Earlean Bracey McCoy.
A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to Noon on Tuesday, August 25 at Bethlehem Temple Church, 93 Fairground Rd., Monticello, NY 12701. A home going funeral service will follow immediately at the church. Interment will follow at Rock Ridge Cemetery.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home, for further information call 845-794-2700 or visit www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com