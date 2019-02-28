|
Sister Teresa Paul Heinke, OP
Newburgh, NY
Sister Teresa Paul Heinke, OP of the Dominican Sisters of Hope, died February 24, 2019 at the Brandywine Senior Living Home in Wall, NJ. She was 94 years of age.
The daughter of the late Paul William and Teresa Pennea Heinke, she was born July 16, 1924 in Ozone Park, NY. Sister Teresa Paul had three sisters: Dorothy, Virginia, and Constance.
Sister Teresa Paul entered the novitiate of the Dominican Sisters of Newburgh, NY, on February 11, 1949, made her First Profession August 16, 1950, and Final Profession August 21, 1953. Sister Teresa Paul earned her BS and MA in Business Education from Columbia University. She also earned an MS in Counseling from Siena College in Loudonville, NY.
In New York Sister Teresa Paul taught in St. Patrick School in Newburgh, Nativity in the Bronx and was Principal of Our Lady of Victory in Mt. Vernon. She taught business education at St. Mary's High School, Paterson, NJ, Our Lady of Lourdes High School, Poughkeepsie, NY and Immaculate High School, Danbury, CT. She was a guidance counselor at St. Joseph High School in Toms River, NJ and St. Mary's High School in New Haven, CT.
Sister was the Director of Admissions at Mt. St. Mary College, Newburgh, NY and served on the Board of Trustees. She was also a member of the Executive Committee of the Mt. St. Mary Board of Trustees.
In 1998, Sister Teresa Paul was awarded the Outstanding Educator of the Year Award at St. Mary's School by Bishop J. Smith, Trenton, NJ. She also held a parenting counseling seminar at St. Mary's in New Monmouth NJ (1996-98).
Sister Teresa Paul is survived by her sister Virginia Peters of Massapequa, NY as well as nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents and her sisters Constance Kelly and Dorothy Linsell.
The Funeral and burial will take place on Monday, March 4, 2019 on the grounds of Mount Saint Mary College, Newburgh, NY. There will be a viewing in the Chapel of the Most Holy Rosary beginning at 9 am followed by a Wake service at 10:15am. The Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11am followed by burial in the Dominican Sisters of Hope Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Brooks Funeral Home, Newburgh, NY. www.Brooksfh.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019