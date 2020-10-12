Terrence A. Taylor
January 9, 1945 - October 10, 2020
Wallkill, NY
Terrence A. Taylor of Wallkill, NY, a retired small business owner and a longtime resident of the area passed away on October 10, 2020 at home in Wallkill. He was 75.
The son of the late Harold Taylor and Virginia Cuggy Taylor, he was born January 9, 1945 in Brooklyn.
Terry was a graduate of Chaminade High School, Mineola, NY, Class of 1962 and graduated cum laude from SUNY New Paltz Class of 1973. He spent 7 ½ years in the US Navy as a Machinist's Mate on the U.S.S Patrick Henry and was honorably discharged as a Petty Officer First Class. He was a member of the VFW Post# 8645, Knights of Pythias, Mensa, Wallkill Ambulance Corp, Board member, coach, and umpire/referee of Wallkill Area Little League and Wallkill Soccer Club.
Terry had an unmatched zest for life, never shied away from lending a hand, always stopped to smell the flowers, but hated weeding the garden. He loved talking and spending time with people of all ages, he loved music, dancing, poetry, sports, politics, gardening, road trips, and adventures. He was a voracious reader with an unending curiosity in everything. His friendly smile and twinkling eyes will be greatly missed.
Survivors include his wife, Marian at home; sons: Ernest Taylor and his wife, Elizabeth, Joshua Taylor and his wife, Allene, Benjamin Taylor, Patrick Taylor and his wife, Anniefer; daughter, Ellen Jones and her husband, Jonathan; ten grandchildren; sister, Judith Zupp and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
The family requests that memorial donations be made to Hudson Valley Hospice, 374 Violet Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 or the Wounded Warrior Project
, 370 7th Ave Suite 1802, New York, NY 10001, https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/
Arrangements were made by Wallkill Funeral Home.
