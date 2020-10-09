Terrence J. Retcho
July 24, 1938 - October 6, 2020
New Windsor, NY
Terrence J. Retcho (Terry), 82, of New Windsor, NY passed away at home on October 6, 2020. He was born in Bronx, NY on July 24, 1938, the son of the late Joseph Retcho and the late Aileen Varian Retcho. Terry married Jeannette Violette on May 4, 1963 in Bronx, NY and they were married for 41 years prior to her death on December 18, 2004. Terry worked for 27 years as a bus driver for Manhattan and Bronx Surface Transit Operating Authority. He was also a member of the TWU union.
He proudly served his country in three branches of the military spanning 22 years. He was honorably discharged from the United States Navy as a seaman 3rd class aboard the USS Iowa BB61 and the USS Salem CA139 from 1956-1961. He was honorably discharged from the United States Army Reserves as a Staff Sergeant with the 854th Engineer B company out of Stewart Air Base from 1975-1982. Terry was honorably discharged from the United States Air Force as a Tsgt with the 105th New York Air National Guard Aerial Port Squadron from 1982-1992.
He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus chapter 5890 Washingtonville, NY. He was a member of the Salisbury Mills Fire Company where he served as Fire Police with the Salisbury Mills Fire Department.
Terry is survived by his daughter, Ellen Retcho of New Windsor, NY; his son, Thomas Retcho and his wife, Cindy of New Windsor, NY; his son, Joseph Retcho and his wife, Christine of Warwick, NY; five grandchildren: Gabrielle and Brandon Retcho of New Windsor, NY, Olivia, Ryliegh and Avery Retcho of Warwick, NY; two brothers: Robert Retcho of Shirley, NY and Richard Retcho of Bronx, NY. He is predeceased by his brother, William Retcho and his sister, Patricia Retcho Petrera.
Friends may call on Sunday, October 10, 2020 from 2 to 6 p.m. at David T. Ferguson Funeral Home, 20 North Street, Washingtonville, NY. Firematic Services will be held at 5 p.m. Social distancing guidelines will be in effect, facial coverings will be required. Funeral mass will be held on Monday, October 11, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, 42 Goshen Avenue, Washingtonville, NY. Burial with military honors will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, 2 Fr. Tierney Circle, Washingtonville.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties, 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY. To leave an online condolence visit www.davidtfergusonfh.com