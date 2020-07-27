1/1
Terrence T. Brennan
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Terrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Terrence T. Brennan
November 5, 1948 - June 15, 2020
Marlboro, NY
Terrence (Terry) T. Brennan, 71 of Marlboro NY, passed suddenly at his home on June 15, 2020. Terry was born on November 5th 1948 in Mount Kisco, NY to Joseph and Mary Brennan. Terry was raised in Croton Falls, NY along with his five siblings. In 1967 he graduated from North Salem High School and then enlisted in the United States Navy where he served for four years. Two of those years, he served in the Vietnam War.
January 8th 1994, Terry married Susan Bliss at St. Ann's Church in Nyack, NY. Terry is survived by his wife of 26 years, Susan Bliss Brennan; his daughter, Maris Killmer and husband, Michael; his son, TJ Brennan and fiancé, Sarah Wilklow and her son, Jace. He is also survived by his sisters: Patti Robinson (Ernie), Jeanne Sillup (George), Barbara Prosdocimo (Greg). He is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his parents, Joseph G. and Mary Dick Brennan; his sister, Kathy Parrott; and his brother, Robert.
Besides spending time and taking road trips with his family, Terry enjoyed the outdoors, riding his motorcycle, and playing Santa at Christmas time.
Friends and family are invited to attended a memorial service at DiDonato Funeral Home of Marlboro on Saturday, August 1st 2020 anytime from 2 to 4 p.m. Due to the continued public health of Covid-19, please know that there is an occupancy limitation which may cause a wait time. Facial coverings must be worn in the funeral home at all times.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his name to the Vietnam Veterans of America.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to The DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc.,
(845) 236-4300, www.didonatofuneralservice.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc.
1290 Route 9W
Marlboro, NY 12542
(845) 236-4300
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved