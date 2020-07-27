Terrence T. Brennan
November 5, 1948 - June 15, 2020
Marlboro, NY
Terrence (Terry) T. Brennan, 71 of Marlboro NY, passed suddenly at his home on June 15, 2020. Terry was born on November 5th 1948 in Mount Kisco, NY to Joseph and Mary Brennan. Terry was raised in Croton Falls, NY along with his five siblings. In 1967 he graduated from North Salem High School and then enlisted in the United States Navy where he served for four years. Two of those years, he served in the Vietnam War.
January 8th 1994, Terry married Susan Bliss at St. Ann's Church in Nyack, NY. Terry is survived by his wife of 26 years, Susan Bliss Brennan; his daughter, Maris Killmer and husband, Michael; his son, TJ Brennan and fiancé, Sarah Wilklow and her son, Jace. He is also survived by his sisters: Patti Robinson (Ernie), Jeanne Sillup (George), Barbara Prosdocimo (Greg). He is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his parents, Joseph G. and Mary Dick Brennan; his sister, Kathy Parrott; and his brother, Robert.
Besides spending time and taking road trips with his family, Terry enjoyed the outdoors, riding his motorcycle, and playing Santa at Christmas time.
Friends and family are invited to attended a memorial service at DiDonato Funeral Home of Marlboro on Saturday, August 1st 2020 anytime from 2 to 4 p.m. Due to the continued public health of Covid-19, please know that there is an occupancy limitation which may cause a wait time. Facial coverings must be worn in the funeral home at all times.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his name to the Vietnam Veterans of America.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to The DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc.,
(845) 236-4300, www.didonatofuneralservice.com