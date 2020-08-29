1/
Terri L. Forgette
1957 - 2020
Terri L. Forgette
February 22, 1957 - August 25, 2020
Ellenville, NY
Terri L. Forgette of Ellenville, NY, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Hospital. She was 63 years old. Terri was born on February 22, 1957 in Ellenville; she was the daughter of the late Roger and Janice (Pomeroy) Ryan.
Terri grew up in Napanoch, NY where she lived most of her life and raised her family. She was a well-loved waitress at Ricke Len's where she had worked for over 20 years. Terri was a patient, kind and generous mother and grandmother, who provided unconditional love and stability to her family. Her greatest joys in life was being able to travel and spend time with her family and friends.
She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by her children: Stephanie Mendez, Barbara Forgette, Eric Forgette and his companion, Jessica Richmond and Kaytlyn Forgette; her brothers: Billy Ryan and his wife, Louise and Todd Ryan; sister-in-law, Jeanine Forgette; grandchildren: Anthony, Jon and Jayden Mendez and Olivia Richmond; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends.
In addition to her parents, Terri was predeceased by her life partner, Gary Donenfeld; son-in-law, Angel Mendez and brothers, Michael Forgette and Robert Ryan;
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 5th at Fantinekill Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the guidance of Loucks Funeral Home, 79 N. Main St., Ellenville, NY. Personal condolences may be left for Terri's family at www.loucks.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Fantinekill Cemetery
