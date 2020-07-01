Terry G. Hulse
January 11, 1948 - June 28, 2020
Monticello, NY
Terry George Hulse was born on January 11, 1948 in Monticello, NY to George Alfred Hulse and Elizabeth June Geiselhart Hulse. Terry was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend to all those whose lives he touched. He was a true family man always willing to give of himself. He passed away suddenly at home of natural causes on June 28, 2020. He was 72 years old.
Terry grew up at Camp Roosevelt on Sackett Lake in Monticello where his father was caretaker. He was fortunate to have the opportunity to fully enjoy nature and the outdoors in this setting. After graduating from Monticello High School in 1966, he enlisted in the United States Air Force. Shortly after, he married his high school sweetheart Linda Pirich Hulse on December 3, 1966.
In October 1970, Terry and Linda purchased a home in Monticello where they would raise their family and enjoy 54 years of marriage together. Terry began employment with New York Telephone Company. During his tenure, there were so many technological changes, after 32 years he retired from Verizon.
For many years during the 1970s and 80s he was an advisor for the Catholic Youth Organization at St. Peter's Church in Monticello where he also taught Sunday School for five years. Throughout this time, he met and influenced many different youth. He had a down to earth nature and stressed the importance of compassion and respect for all human beings regardless of differences.
He briefly attended Sullivan County Community college where he enjoyed the educational experience. In 1988, he was the recipient of the SYDA Community Service Award. That year he also became a young grandfather and became known in his family as "Poppy". After his retirement from Verizon, Terry used his very artistic talent to create unique works of Folk Art. He used recycled wood and various recycled items to create Original Mountain Folkart – handcrafted treasures by T Hulse. These were sold at the Bethel Harvest Festival and various other festivals and small shops throughout Sullivan County. Each piece was unique and you may be lucky enough to have one of them. He spent many hours in his beautiful garden that grew larger each year. Anyone who visited his home would often enjoy a relaxing tour of the garden and fresh vegetables. Terry was a fan of the Yankees and enjoyed reading and watching documentaries about history. He was an animal lover and cared for many pets over the years including his beloved dog Tangie who predeceased him by several years. He always had the room in his heart to invite another visiting stray cat into the family.
He was a loving husband and would do anything for the love of his life – Linda. He was always giving to his children and grandchildren. He passed along to them a love and respect for nature and all those around us. His family will miss his compassionate and wise ability for listening and offering smart advice. We will always remember our many family gatherings, his stories of times gone by, family vacations to Lake George and Maine as well as his homemade apple sauce, Christmas cookies and countless other things that he brought into our lives. Nothing will ever be the same without him. He was deeply loved, adored and respected. We were lucky to have had him in our lives.
Terry is survived by his wife, Linda Pirich Hulse; two daughters – Tara Hulse of Forestburgh, NY and Julie Hulse-Murray of Monticello, NY; his son, William Hulse and husband, Dan Hust of Damascus, PA; four grandchildren: Sara Hulse, Samantha Murray, Rebecca Murray and Tyler Hulse; one great-grandchild, Magnolia Hulse-Madri. He is also survived by his sisters: Ann Hulse Culligan and husband, Jim of Monticello, NY and Coralie Hulse Bloom and husband, Russell of Bethel, NY; sisters and brothers in law: Susan Pirich Pearl and husband, Don of Endwell, NY, Jennifer Pirich Frederick of New Smyrna Beach, FL and Charlie Pirich of Monticello, NY; nieces and nephews: Brian, Kim, Kevin, Kelly, Teri, Toni and Tommy; many cousins; great nieces and nephews; and many other special family members including Bob Murray and Matthew Madri. He also leaves behind his beloved dog, Honey and three cats: Pip, Lady and Dolly. Terry was predeceased by his parents, George Alfred Hulse and Elizabeth June Geiselhart Hulse; his mother and father in law, Harriet Murran Pirich and Charlie W. Pirich; and one brother in law, Tom Coney.
A celebration of Terry's life is planned for Saturday August 1, 2020. For more information about attending this celebration, contact Will Hulse at 845-798-9031.
If you would like to make a donation in memory of Terry G. Hulse, please send your donation to an animal shelter or food pantry of your choice.
Due to the current pandemic, a private family viewing will take place at the convenience of the family. Cremation will take place.
Service arrangements are under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Monticello NY; for additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com