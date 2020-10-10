Terry John YoungmanOctober 8, 2020Orangeburg, NYTerry John Youngman, 58, of Orangeburg, NY, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020 surrounded by his brothers and sisters and his two sons. He was the loving & proud father of Daniel, Patrick & the late Jacklyn Mary. Cherished son of Joyce and the late Frank Youngman. Beloved brother of Frank and wife Jocelyn, Lee and wife, Cathy, Greg and wife, Pat, Janice Bishel and husband, Al, Allyson Elliott and husband Michael, Donna Kennedy and husband, Jonathan and Sharyn McTigue and husband Kevin. He is also survived by his many adoring nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews, and many loving relatives and dear friends.Terry was a Steamfitter for Local 638 in NYC and took great pride in his trade. A true "MacGyver", he could fix anything & was always there to lend a hand, never asking for anything in return. He loved the outdoors, winters spent in Old Forge and Vermont, snowmobiling, skiing, boating and sports but his greatest joy was time spent with his family. Terry touched the hearts and lives of all who knew him. His most loving and last act of kindness was being an organ donor. His passing has left us with a huge void in our family but our cherished memories will be with us forever.Visiting hours are Tuesday, October 13th from 4 to 8 p.m. at Pizzi Funeral Home, 120 Paris Ave, Northvale, NJ (201-767-3050). A funeral service will be private.In lieu of flowers, donations in Terry's memory may be made to Rockland Homes for Heroes, One Blue Hill Plaza, PO Box 1648, Pearl River, NY 10965 or the charity of ones choice.