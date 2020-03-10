|
|
Terry L. Kyzer
April 3, 1957 - March 5, 2020
Port Jervis, NY
Terry L. Kyzer of Port Jervis, NY died Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Highland Rehabilitation and Nursing Center with his family by his side. He was 62.
He was born April 3, 1957 in Dover, NJ, the son of Jacob Kyzer and the loving late Jean Hazen Kyzer.
Terry married Robin Ann Kern on February 14, 1997.
Surviving are his loving wife of 29 years, Robin Kyzer; father, Jacob Kyzer, Jr. and his wife Elaine; sons: Terry Maston of GA, James Delillo and his wife, Gerlyn of NY, Kenneth Kern of NY, Terry Kyzer and his fiancé, Randy of NY;
sisters Pauline Masker (Bruce) of NY, Wanda Vesey (Ray) of NJ, Diane E. Conklin of PA, Mary Banghart (Larry) of NJ, Clara Krill (Joel) of NJ; brother-in-law Richard Kern; grandchildren: Daniel Delillo, Payleigh Maston, Lyla Maston, Avery Maston and Bryanna Maston; also many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his sister, Margorie Martincak; brother, Virgil Weaver, Jr.; and special cousins Helen Dean and Kenneth Mills.
Friends and family are invited to visit from 12 to 1 p.m. on Friday, March 13th at Gray-Parker Funeral Home, Inc. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 13th funeral home. Cremation will be held at MacLennan Hall Crematorium, Milford, PA.
Memorial contributions may be made in Terry's name to the Spagnoli Family Cancer Center, Orange Regional Medical Center, 707 E. Main St., Middletown, NY 10940
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, Inc., 100 E. Main Street, Port Jervis, NY 12771 845.856.5191 For additional information, directions, or to send a condolence note to the family, please visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 10 to Mar. 13, 2020