Thaddeus J. "Teddy" Sobiech Jr.
1955 - 2020
March 31, 1955 - June 13, 2020
Middletown, NY
Thaddeus J. "Teddy" Sobiech Jr. of Middletown, NY, formerly of Pine Island, NY, entered into rest on Saturday, June 13, 2020. He was 65.
The son of the late Thaddeus J. Sobiech Sr. and Theresa Osczepinski Sobiech, he was born on March 31, 1955 in Goshen, NY.
He is survived by his daughter, Blaise K. Sobiech of Briarcliff Manor, NY; son, Thaddeus "TJ" Sobiech III of Westtown, NY; former wife, Gigi Sobiech-Swales of Rock Tavern, NY; two brothers, Thomas Sobiech and wife Robin of Pine Island and Leon Sobiech and wife Alice of Texas; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He is predeceased by his beloved Pomeranian dog, Luscious.
Public Memorial Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 19th at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 690 County Route# 1, Pine Island, NY 10969. Due to the continued public health concerns of COVID-19, please know that there is a current occupancy limitation inside our building which may cause a wait time. Facial coverings must be worn in the funeral home at all times and all people entering are responsible for their own facial covering. Everyone present must maintain social distancing at all times.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Warwick Valley Humane Society, PO Box 61, Warwick, NY 10990.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home.
To send a condolence online, or for directions please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
T S Purta Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
T S Purta Funeral Home
690 County Rte 1
Pine Island, NY 10969
(845) 258-4700
