Colonial Memorial Funeral Home
396 Main Street
Woodbourne, NY 12788
(845) 434-7363
Thaddeus Joseph Kocijanski

Thaddeus Joseph Kocijanski Obituary
Thaddeus Joseph Kocijanski
November 29, 1934 - January 15, 2020
Woodbourne, NY
Thaddeus "Ted" Kocijanski of Woodbourne, New York passed away at the age of 85 in Middletown, New York.
Ted was the son of the late Mary Roman and Frances Kocijanski. He was born on November 29, 1934 in Woodbourne, New York.
Ted graduated from Liberty High School in 1952 and Orange County Community College in 1960. He was an Army veteran who served from 1954-1956.
He then became a field planner in the Engineering Department at New York State Electric and Gas Corporation and retired after 34 years of service. With a creative mind, Ted viewed a challenging problem as something to solve.
An active outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, motorcycle riding, boating, and snowmobiling.
Ted was a devoted family man - married to his wife, Pauline for 63 years. He was proud of his sons: John, Jim and Michael and granddaughters, Katie and Meghan.
He is survived by his loving wife Pauline; his son, John and wife, Therersa of Monticello, Jim and Frances of Reno, NV; granddaughters, Katie of Albany and Meghan of Arlington, VA and his sister, Helen Elia of Middletown; nephew, Tommy Cypert and his wife, Linda of Woodbourne; niece, Susan Cypert of Latham; his great nephews: Steven Cypert (Wendy) of Woodbourne, Anthony Cypert and his wife Val of Owasco, Jeffrey Cypert and his wife Lisa of Michigan; his great niece, Jennifer Cypert of Woodbourne and several other nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his parents; brother, Stanley Kocijanski; sister, Wanda Cypert and son, Michael Kocijanski.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, January 23 at the Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, 396 State Route 52 in Woodbourne. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 24 at the Grahamsville United Methodist Church, 350 Main Street in Grahamsville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the food pantry of the Grahamsville United Methodist Church P.O. Box 244 Grahamsville, NY 12740.
Arrangements were under the care of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, for further information please call 845-434-7363 or visit www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020
