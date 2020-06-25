Thelma Bechuck
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thelma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thelma Bechuck
November 5, 1930 - June 24, 2020
South Fallsburg, NY
Thelma Bechuck of South Fallsburg passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the age of 89.
She was the daughter of the late Oscar Berger and Hazel Cross, born on November 5, 1930 in Monticello, NY.
She will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered.
She is survived by her daughter, May Smith; her grandchildren, Tony Smith and wife, Lynn and Jamie Bonham and husband, Tom; her great-grandson, Michael Bonham; and her sisters, Violet Dlugatch (Don) and Janet Moss (Ronnie). Thelma was predeceased by her husband, Anthony Bechuck.
Limited visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 27 at Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, 396 State Route 52, Woodbourne, NY 12788. Social distancing guidelines set forth by the New York State Department of Health will be in place; a limit of ten visitors at a time will be allowed in the funeral home and facemasks are required at all times. Graveside service will follow at Hurleyville Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. Rev. Dennis Rockett will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Thelma's name can be made to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties at 800 Stony Brook Ct., Newburgh, NY 12550 or visit www.hospiceoforange.com
Arrangements were under the direction of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, for further information please call 845-434-7363 or visit www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Colonial Memorial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
27
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Hurleyville Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Colonial Memorial Funeral Home
396 Main Street
Woodbourne, NY 12788
(845) 434-7363
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 25, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this time.
The Staff of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved