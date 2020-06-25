Thelma Bechuck
November 5, 1930 - June 24, 2020
South Fallsburg, NY
Thelma Bechuck of South Fallsburg passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the age of 89.
She was the daughter of the late Oscar Berger and Hazel Cross, born on November 5, 1930 in Monticello, NY.
She will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered.
She is survived by her daughter, May Smith; her grandchildren, Tony Smith and wife, Lynn and Jamie Bonham and husband, Tom; her great-grandson, Michael Bonham; and her sisters, Violet Dlugatch (Don) and Janet Moss (Ronnie). Thelma was predeceased by her husband, Anthony Bechuck.
Limited visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 27 at Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, 396 State Route 52, Woodbourne, NY 12788. Social distancing guidelines set forth by the New York State Department of Health will be in place; a limit of ten visitors at a time will be allowed in the funeral home and facemasks are required at all times. Graveside service will follow at Hurleyville Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. Rev. Dennis Rockett will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Thelma's name can be made to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties at 800 Stony Brook Ct., Newburgh, NY 12550 or visit www.hospiceoforange.com
Arrangements were under the direction of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, for further information please call 845-434-7363 or visit www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.