|
|
Thelma Eileen Savale
February 12, 1942 - October 16, 2019
Warwick, NY
Thelma Eileen Savale of Warwick, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019.
Born in Gibsonia, Pennsylvania on February 12, 1942, she was a third generation Warwickian and lived in the Town of Warwick her entire life. She was the daughter of Thelma Irene (Turner) Savale and George Harrison Savale.
She graduated from Monroe Woodbury High School and then earned two bachelors and a masters degree, and taught for 17 years in the Tuxedo public school system before retiring in 1997.
Thelma was a remarkably multi-talented, capable and enthusiastic. As a young woman, she was the Head Artist at Sterling Forest Gardens, a large botanical garden in Tuxedo, NY. Later, after working successfully as a model in Manhattan, she operated her own gift and clothing boutique in Greenwood Lake, Potpourri Boutique on Jersey Avenue, for ten years. She was also among the first few women licensed to drive a tractor-trailer by New York State. A gifted musician, she was an organist at the Good Shepherd Episcopal Church in Greenwood Lake, NY in the 1960's and at the Bellvale Methodist Church in the 1990's.
She is survived by her sister, Zoila "Zoey" Savale of Greenwood Lake, and several beloved cousins.
Visitation hours will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019 from 12 Noon-1 P.M. at the Strong Basile Funeral Home, 4 Oak St., Greenwood Lake, NY.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 P.M. at the Funeral Home. Burial will be in Greenwood Lake Cemetery in Greenwood Lake, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Warwick Valley Chorale, Inc., P.O. Box 1309, Warwick, NY 10990.
Arrangements by Strong Basile Funeral Home 477-8240 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019