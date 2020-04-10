|
Theodore "Ted" Jolivet
December 26, 1945 - April 5, 2020
Warwick, NY
Theodore Jolivet of Warwick, NY, passed away on April 5, 2020 at Orange Regional Medical Center. He was 74 years old. Born in Staten Island, NY on December 26, 1945, he resided in Warwick, NY for over sixty years. He was the son of Louise (Chorman) and Theophile Jolivet.
Ted is survived by his siblings: Bernadette Gove (Bob), Renee Jones (Luie), and Roy Jolivet (Libby); his two children: son, Theodore J. Jolivet of Middletown, NY and daughter, Rebecca Hintze(Douglas) of Arizona; and his beloved girlfriend, Irene Francois. Ted had four grandchildren: Roy C. Jolivet, Alexandria M. Jolivet, Douglas M. Hintze, and Jeremy I. Hintze.
Theodore was a cable extender for Chester Cable in Chester, NY.
A family statement reads, "Ted served in the Navy for four years. He was a loving father and had a heart of gold. Ted was a family man and always kept in touch with everyone. He enjoyed getting in his car and driving, no matter how far it was and would never pass up sweets of any kind. He will be greatly missed."
Due to the coronavirus restrictions on public gatherings, private arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY 10990. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020