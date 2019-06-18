Theodore Peter Baratta

June 7, 1942 - June 15, 2019

Middletown, NY

Ted passed away peacefully, Saturday, June 15 at home surrounded by his loved ones.

Ted was born in Ozone Park, Queens to Julia Wolwscz and Theodore Baratta. After earning an Engineering Degree from Catholic University, he went on to work for the Chichle Co. as a Project Engineer. He proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1966-1968 earning rank of Sgt.

After serving in the Armed Forces, Ted worked for Avon Products for many years, then as a Project Engineer/Consultant for Phizer (in Brazil), Nabisco, Bayer, L'Oreal, and Continental Airlines. When his company relocated overseas, Ted took a job as a custodian for the Middletown City School District. After he retired, he became a substitute teacher.

Ted married the love of his life Linda, on March 24, 1973. They had two daughters, and later one grandson.

He had many names that he went by: Dad, Ted, Uncle Teddy, Mr. B, and Pop-Pop. No matter what he answered to, he was a very special man. He always had a good joke and a contagious laugh, and was willing to help anyone, whether he knew them or not.

Ted is survived by his wife, Linda; daughters, Dawn Bayer and husband, Steve, Laura McMillen and husband, Jason; precious grandson, Ashton; brother, Kenneth Baratta and wife, Sue, and his pet Sasha.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like you to donate to Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties Inc., 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550.

The family wishes for you to come and honor his life. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 20 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home Inc., 130 Highland Ave., Middletown, NY 10940. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday at noon at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Orange County Veterans Cemetery, in Goshen.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home Inc., www.applebee-mcphillips.com Published in Times Herald-Record from June 18 to June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary