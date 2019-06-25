|
|
Theodore W German
September 16, 1949 - June 25, 2019
Cornwall-on-Hudson, NY
Theodore W. German, of Cornwall-on-Hudson, and a lifelong area resident, entered into rest on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. He was 69.
Son of the late Theodore and Jane (Hunt) German, he was born on September 16, 1949 in Newburgh, NY.
Ted was a retired Purchasing Agent with USMA, West Point, NY. He served a tour of duty in Vietnam with the US Army and 31 years in the Army National Guard of New York retiring as Master Sgt. He was a past Commander of the New Windsor Post # 1796 American Legion, a member of Newburgh Lodge #247 BPO Elks, and had received a commendation from the New York Military Academy for his many years of service to the Academy. Ted, an avid golfer, was a social member of the Storm King Engine Company #2.
Survivors include his wife Jeanine of Cornwall-on-Hudson; a son, William (Kerry) German of Newburgh; a daughter, Holly (Jeremy) Bowen of Cornwall; and five grandchildren, Ashley, Kyle, Caitlin, Eamon and Connor. Also surviving are three stepsons, Daniel (Christa) Valenzuela, Scott (Bethany) Davidson and Joseph (Kimberly) Davidson; one stepdaughter Kayla (Brandt Rose) Davidson; and nine step grandchildren, Ariella, Daphne, Chase, Michael, Braden, Channing, Jacob, Eli and Autumn.
Visitation will take place on Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at the White, Venuto & Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 N. Plank Road, Newburgh. A Funeral Service will take place on Friday, June 28, 2019, 11:00 am at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Orange County Veteran's Cemetery, Goshen, NY.
In lieu of flowers, donation in Ted's memory can be made to woundedwarriorproject.org or the Storm King Engine Company #2, 233 Hudson Street, Cornwall-on-Hudson, NY 12520.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of White, Venuto & Morrill FCS, 188 N. Plank Rd., Newburgh. Visit www.WhiteandVenutoFuneralHome.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 25 to June 26, 2019