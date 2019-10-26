|
Theodore Walker Sly
January 26, 1931 - October 24, 2019
Middletown, NY
Theodore Walker Sly, a lifelong area resident, entered into rest on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Middletown Park in the Town of Wallkill, NY. He was 88 years of age.
The son of the late Harold Herman and Mildred Malz Sly, he was born on January 26, 1931 in New York, NY.
Ted was a retired teacher, having taught History at the Minisink Valley High School for many years. Ted was Orange County Historian and proudly served in that capacity for 20 years. Ted proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and received the Good Conduct Medal and National Defense Service Medal. He was a member of the Sons of the American Revolution, Life Member of the American Legion, the New York State Retired Teachers Association, and attended the North Congregational Church in Middletown.
Survivors include his sister-in-law, Vera Sly; his nephew, John T. Sly and his wife, Antonette and their children, Landon and Jackson; and several cousins. Ted was predeceased by his beloved wife, Dr. Gerlinde Sly and his brother, Norman Thomas Sly.
Visitation for family and friends will be held from 2 to 4 & 7 to 9 p.m., Tuesday, October 29th at the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, 26 Grove St., Middletown, NY. Funeral Services will be held 10 a.m., Wednesday, October 30th at the funeral home with Reverend Leslie Mott officiating. Entombment will follow in the family mausoleum in the Pine Hill Cemetery in the Town of Wawayanda, NY.
Memorial contributions in Ted's name may be made to Pets Alive, 363 Derby Rd., Middletown, NY 10940, the Humane Society of Middletown, 142 Bloomingburg Rd., Middletown, NY 10940, or the North Congregational Church, 96 N. Beacon St., Middletown, NY 10940.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, Middletown, NY. For directions, or to send a condolence to the family please visit www.connellfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019