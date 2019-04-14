|
|
Theresa "Tess" Bellia
October 9, 1927 - April 13, 2019
Port Jervis, NY - Formerly of Staten Island, NY
Theresa "Tess" Bellia, born on October 9, 1927 in Brooklyn, New York passed away peacefully at the age of 91 with her family at her bedside in St. Joseph's Place on April 13, 2019. Tess was married to the love of her life Anthony Bellia for 30 years before his death in 1983. She was the daughter of Carmine and Mary DeSanto. Tess lived most of her life in Staten Island, NY until she became a resident of St. Joseph's Place in 2010. Tess was one of five children.
Margaret and Mary predeceased her. Surviving is her older sister, Concetta Morreale and brother, Robert DeSanto. She is survived by her two daughters, Donna Berry and her husband, Martin, and Lori Simeone and her husband, Anthony; grandchildren: Anthony Simeone and his wife, Alyssa, Carissa Simeone, Katelyn Berry, and Matthew Berry.
She was a seamstress special machine operator and worked on women's clothing in dress factories. We remember our mother as the "best cook in the world". She loved her family with all her heart and would do anything for us. She was part of this community for the last nine years of her life and had many friends and acquaintances, especially her friend Genny. She was the past president of the resident council and was very involved in all the activities at St. Joseph's Place. I especially want to thank all the staff that cared for her at St. Joseph's Place and Bon Secours Community Hospital. Our mom will be greatly missed.
Family and friends are invited to visit from 2 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16th at the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, Inc., 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771 and again from 2 to 4 & 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, April 18th at the Colonial Funeral Home, 2819 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY. A funeral service will be held on Friday, April 19th with a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Ann's Church, 101 Cromwell Ave., Staten Island, NY. Burial will be in the Moravian Cemetery, Staten Island, NY.
Those who wish to make a donation in our Mother's Memory can forward a donation to St. Joseph's Place, 160 East Main Street, Port Jervis, New York. 12771.
Arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, Inc.; for additional information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family please visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com 845.856.5191.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 14 to Apr. 19, 2019