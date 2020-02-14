|
|
Theresa "Terry" Boyle
July 8, 1935 - February 13, 2020
Monroe, New York
Terry passed away quietly at home with her family on Thursday, February 13, 2020. She was 84 years old. Born in Brooklyn, she later relocated to Orange County, NY to raise her family.
The daughter of the late Joseph and Rose Maffei, she was born on July 8, 1935 in Brooklyn, NY.
Terry was a Head Teller for the Bank of New York, Head Waitress for Meadowbrook Lodge, and the Breakfast Manager for Burger King, retiring to help raise her grandsons.
She enjoyed crocheting baby blankets, playing Bingo, doing Word Find puzzles and shopping. She was second to none when it came to finding bargains! Most of all she loved her grandsons and adored her pet companions, Ruby and the late Daisy. Terry had a big heart and was a huge supporter of Big Brothers/Big Sisters and the Vietnam Veterans of America.
Survivors include her daughters, Kathleen Costantini, Rosanne LoFranco and her husband James, grandsons, Alexander, Austin and Dillon Costantini all of Monroe, NY, sister, Modesta Guzzo and niece, Pamela Berenato of Dix Hills, NY, and goddaughter, Maria Berenato of Westbury, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Terry's name may be made to the Knights of Columbus, 18 Hallock Drive, Washingtonville, NY.
A visitation of family and friends will be held from 3:00pm to 7:00pm on Sunday, February 16th at David T. Ferguson Funeral Home, 20 North Street, Washingtonville, NY.
Requiem mass will be held Tuesday, February 18th at St. Mary's Church, 42 Goshen Ave., Washingtonville, NY. Burial service will follow at St. Charles/Resurrection Cemeteries, 2015 Wellwood Ave., Farmingdale, NY.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020