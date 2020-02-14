Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vaninwegen-Kenny Inc Funeral Home
401 Broadway
Monticello, NY 12701
(845) 794-4141
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vaninwegen-Kenny Inc Funeral Home
401 Broadway
Monticello, NY 12701
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Peter's Church
Monticello, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa Stanton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa Claire Rieber Stanton


1957 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theresa Claire Rieber Stanton Obituary
Theresa Claire Rieber Stanton
December 22, 1957 - February 9, 2020
Rock Hill, NY
Theresa Claire Rieber Stanton, a former resident of Rock Hill, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at her home in Augusta, Montana. She was 62.
The daughter of the late William J. Rieber Sr. and Francine Hudson Rieber, Terry was born December 22, 1957 in Nyack, NY.
Known for her artistic talent, Terry was a good soul with a big heart full of love, and we will miss her a ton.
Terry is survived by her four children: Joseph Philip, James Patrick, Collin Steven, Seanna Keirsten & her fiancé Eli Edwards, and their father Dale Robert Stanton; two grandchildren: Jordan Marcos and Adriana Stanton; two brothers: William J. Rieber Jr. and Kevin M. Rieber; two sisters: Karen M. Rieber and Laura J. Rieber Barr; two aunts Claire & Kathy; and many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and cousins. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother: James M. Rieber. Her family would also like to thank Nicholas Papagni who was always there for her in our absence.
Family & friends are invited to gather on Monday, February 17 from 4:00 to 8:00pm at the VanInwegen-Kenny Funeral Home, 401 Broadway in Monticello. Her funeral mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, February 18 at 10:00am at St. Peter's Catholic Church, Broadway and Liberty Street in Monticello with Fr. John Tran officiating. Burial will follow at the St. Peter's Cemetery in Monticello.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Rock Hill SPCA www.sullivanspca.org or to the Rock Hill Fire Dept. www.rockhillfiredept.com
Arrangements are under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Monticello NY; for additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -