|
|
Theresa Claire Rieber Stanton
December 22, 1957 - February 9, 2020
Rock Hill, NY
Theresa Claire Rieber Stanton, a former resident of Rock Hill, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at her home in Augusta, Montana. She was 62.
The daughter of the late William J. Rieber Sr. and Francine Hudson Rieber, Terry was born December 22, 1957 in Nyack, NY.
Known for her artistic talent, Terry was a good soul with a big heart full of love, and we will miss her a ton.
Terry is survived by her four children: Joseph Philip, James Patrick, Collin Steven, Seanna Keirsten & her fiancé Eli Edwards, and their father Dale Robert Stanton; two grandchildren: Jordan Marcos and Adriana Stanton; two brothers: William J. Rieber Jr. and Kevin M. Rieber; two sisters: Karen M. Rieber and Laura J. Rieber Barr; two aunts Claire & Kathy; and many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and cousins. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother: James M. Rieber. Her family would also like to thank Nicholas Papagni who was always there for her in our absence.
Family & friends are invited to gather on Monday, February 17 from 4:00 to 8:00pm at the VanInwegen-Kenny Funeral Home, 401 Broadway in Monticello. Her funeral mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, February 18 at 10:00am at St. Peter's Catholic Church, Broadway and Liberty Street in Monticello with Fr. John Tran officiating. Burial will follow at the St. Peter's Cemetery in Monticello.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Rock Hill SPCA www.sullivanspca.org or to the Rock Hill Fire Dept. www.rockhillfiredept.com
Arrangements are under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Monticello NY; for additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020