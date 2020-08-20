Theresa "Dolly" Dombroski
June 11, 1932 - August 19, 2020
Newburgh, NY
It is with great sadness that the family of Theresa "Dolly" Dombroski of Newburgh, NY, announce her passing peacefully at home on Wednesday, August 19, 2020.
Theresa was the daughter of the late Francisek and Antonina Giza Barczak, born on June 11, 1932 in Pine Island, NY.
She was a member of several organizations: St. Francis Church in Newburgh, NY, Hudson Valley Polonaise Society, Catholic Daughters/Court Patricia # 195, Polish Legion of American Veterans Post 16 Ladies Auxiliary, New Windsor American Legion Auxiliary and was a highly active Castle Point VA Volunteer for many years.
She loved watching "The Golden Girls", "The Price is Right" and her story, "Days of our Lives". She enjoyed reading, cooking for her family (making pierogi!), socializing, and listening and dancing to Polka music!
Survivors include three children: Gregory (Linda) Dombroski of Newburgh, NY, Monica (Michael) Hall of Newburgh, NY, Kevin (Lisa) Dombroski of Guilderland, NY; grandchildren: Kristopher Dombroski, Eric Wharton (fiancé Elise and her daughters, Julia and Isabella), Craig (Jessica) Hall, Steven (Nelle) Hall, Alexandra, Mackenna and Nicholas Dombroski; great-grandchildren: Matthew, Jackson and Weston Hall; sister, Rose Paffenroth of Vero Beach, FL; brother, John Barczak of Middletown, NY. She is further survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Peter Dombroski (they are Polka dancing together again!); daughter, Cynthia Marie; sisters, Stella Myslinski, Elizabeth "Betty" Johnson and Genevieve "Jennie" Koutney; brothers: Vincent, Joseph, Walter and Frank "Corporal" Barczak.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, August 21st at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 690 County Route #1, Pine Island, NY 10969. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 22nd at St. Stanislaus Church, 17 Pulaski Highway, Pine Island, NY 10969. Burial will be in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Pine Island, NY.
Due to COVID 19 restrictions and guidelines set forth from the state face coverings are required and the number of visitors allowed in the funeral home and the church is limited so we ask that those that may have to wait to enter please follow social distancing guidelines.
Memorial Donations may be made to: Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties, Inc., 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh NY 12550 or credit card donation may be made to www.hospiceoforange.com
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home; to send a condolence online or for directions, please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com