Theresa Gholston-Boyd
September 20, 1930 - February 1, 2020
Edgewater, NJ - Formerly of Newburgh, NY
Theresa Gholston-Boyd, known to family as Chee Chee passed away on Saturday, February 1st, 2020 in Edgewater, NJ. She was a 50+ year resident of Newburgh, NY. She was born in Steelton Pennsylvania on September 20th 1930 to Robert Gholston and Katherine M. James.
A 1948 graduate of Steelton High School, Theresa later graduated from Lincoln School for Nurses in the Bronx in 1953. Lincoln was the first school of its type in the United States. The school was opened to train Black Woman to become Nurses during a time when this type of education was not available to African American Women.
Needing an adventure, she would go on to join the United States Air Force and attain the rank of Captain before being Honorably Discharged in 1961. Her name can be found on The Women in Military Service for America Memorial in Washington D.C.
On July 25th, 1964 she married Warren Edward Boyd and they settled in Newburgh where they remained happily married for over 50 years. They were married until his death on November 15th 2019.
She worked for I.B.M. and as an RN for St. Luke's Hospital in Newburgh, NY and eventually would retire from The Montrose Veterans Administration Hospital in Montrose, NY.
Outside of work she was active in the AME Zion church serving as a pastor's aide, a class leader and on the floral committee. In addition to her church activities she served on The Newburgh Shade Tree Commission.
She is predeceased in death by her husband, Warren E. Boyd of Newburgh, NY. She is survived by her sister, Lorraine Rhynes of Philadelphia ,PA; her son, Varick Boyd of Jersey City, NJ; her stepson, Warren E. Boyd Jr. of Washington DC; her stepdaughter, Renee F. Boyd of Kingston, NY; her step granddaughter, Khalia Boyd of Washington, DC and her nieces, Sharon Rhynes of Philadelphia, PA and Marcia Phillips of Atlanta, GA and her grandniece, Connie Rhynes of Philadelphia, PA.
In lieu of flowers, the family asked that you make a donation to The Newburgh Ministry, 9 Johnston St, Newburgh, NY.
Mrs. Boyd will lay in repose from 7 to 9 p.m., Thursday, February 6 at The Newburgh AME Zion Church, 111 Washington St., Newburgh, NY 12550. Final viewing is from 11 a.m. to Noon, Friday, February 7, with a funeral service at Noon at the church.
Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 259 Walsh Ave., New Windsor, NY.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020