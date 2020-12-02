Theresa "T" June Light
February 28, 1994 - November 27, 2020
Liberty, NY
Theresa "T" June Light, a beloved daughter, sister, niece, aunt, cousin, granddaughter and friend, left this world unexpectedly at the age of 26 on November 27, 2020. Born on February 28, 1994.
Theresa grew up in Liberty NY, where she attended Liberty Central School and earned an Associate Degree in Liberal Arts from Sullivan County Community College. Theresa was funny, outgoing and vivacious. We will always remember her infectious smile, piercing brown eyes and caring personality. Her presence in our lives will be sorely missed. When you think of Theresa, celebrate the good memories you have of her. Remember that life is fragile and short and should be lived to the fullest.
Theresa is survived by her mother and step-father, Jacqueline and Frank Decker; sisters: Devin Rosenthal, Amanda White and Samantha Light; step-sister, Hayleigh Decker; brother in-law, Marc Rosenthal; niece, Lily Rosenthal; aunts and uncles: Theresa and Thomas Flynn, Frank Koester and Heather Argabright, Chris Koester; cousins: Alexia Fletcher, Brendan and Grace Flynn; grandmother, June Koester and many friends. She is preceded in death by her father, Carl Light.
Private Services will be held at Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home, for further information call 845-292-7160 or visit www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com