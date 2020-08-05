Theresa L. Galipeau
October 22, 1924 - August 3, 2020
Goshen, NY
Theresa L. Galipeau, 95 entered into rest peacefully August 3, 2020 at home in Glen Arden.
Theresa, "Terry" was born in Pawtucket, RI on October 22, 1924 and was the third daughter of Robert J. Levesque and Delisca Chaput.
Theresa graduated from St. John's Academy for girls in Pawtucket RI. She worked as a secretary at Owens-Corning Fiberglas during World War II, then at the Brown University Library.
She married Arthur H. Galipeau in 1946. While her husband finished his degree after the war at the University of Rhode Island, she served as secretary to the Dean of Men at the university. She started to gather credits for her own college degree at this time.
Her husband's career took them to several towns in New Jersey. While they were in Moorestown, NJ, Terry took the opportunity to finish her college degree from Rutgers, Camden and at the age of 48 received her BA in English literature in 1976.
Her husband's career ended in Secaucus NJ where Art became the Executive Director of the Telephone Pioneers of America's. She contributed to the partner-oriented organization by giving motivational speeches about the history and birth of the telephone company. She and her husband retired to Boynton Beach, FL in 1989 and lived for 16 joyful golfing years. They moved to Goshen to Glen Arden in 2004.
She is survived by her children, Steven A. Galipeau, and his wife, Linda of West Hills, CA, Dr. David W. Galipeau and his wife, Patricia of Brookings, SD, Kenneth J Galipeau and his partner, Judith Hagan of Hackettstown NJ, and Julie A. Lees and her husband, William I. Lees Jr. of Estero, FL. She is also survived by nine grandsons and three granddaughters, as well as many great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband, Arthur H. Galipeau, and her two beloved sisters, Violet Weinacht and Yvonne Rehmke.
The family would like to thank all the people through the years that have cared for their mother, especially the beloved Tanya Campbell who is the family's angel. Additional thanks to all the workers at Glen Arden Healthcare Center who made mom's last few months comfortable and special during these difficult times.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday August 7 at St. Columba RC Church, 27 High Street, Chester, NY. Burial will be private for the immediate family at a later date in Pawtucket RI.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Rutgers University, Camden Campus, Theresa's Alma Mater.
Arrangement under the care of Donovan Funeral Home Inc. To leave a condolence online please visit to www.donovanfunerals.com