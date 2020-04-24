Home

Theresa M. LaGreca
August 26, 1931 - April 19, 2020
Goshen, NY
Theresa M. LaGreca passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at The Valley View Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Goshen, NY. She was 88 years old. Daughter of the late Nicholas and Rose Amendola Tuozzolo, she was born August 26, 1931 is New York, NY.
Theresa was a bookkeeper in New York City for 50 years.
Survivors include nieces: Christine, Roseanne, and Vita T. Anastasia, Barbara August, and Linda Lanza along with one nephew, Nicholas Tuozzolo. She is predeceased by her brothers, Peter and Daniel J. Tuozzolo and her sister, Vita M. Anastasia.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Anastasia Church, Harriman NY.
Interment will take place at St. Anastasia Cemetery in Harriman, NY.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
