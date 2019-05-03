Home

William M Gagan Funeral Home Inc
1525 Burlingham Rd
Pine Bush, NY 12566
(845) 744-6008
Theresa M. Nielson

Theresa M. Nielson Obituary
Theresa M. Nielson
May 3, 2019
Las Vegas, NV
Theresa M. Nielson, a self employed Courier and longtime resident of Las Vegas, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Friday May 3, 2019 in Pine Bush. She was 65. The daughter of the late Peter Gaeta and Vincenza D'Onofrio Gaeta, she was born on October 8, 1953 in Brooklyn, NY.
Survivors include her husband, Ted at home; children, Tara Wicks, Sean Ryan, and step daughter, Amy Waldon, all of Las Vegas; siblings, Nickolas Gaeta and his wife, Valerie of Florida, Gary Gaeta and his wife, Joanne of Ellenville, Lucille Musumeci and her husband, Joseph of Long Island, Betti Jean Maerling and her husband, James of Pine Bush. Theresa is further survived by seven grandchildren, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many beloved friends. She is predeceased by her grandson, Justin Wicks and her brother, Peter Gaeta.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Monday May 6 at the William M. Gagan Funeral Home Inc.,1525 Burlingham Rd., Pine Bush NY. Funeral services will be held at 5 p.m. at the funeral home with Fr. Niranjan Rodrigo officiating. Cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Newburgh.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Theresa's name to: at . Arrangements entrusted to the William M. Gagan Funeral Home Inc.; to leave an online condolence please visit www.wmgaganfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 3 to May 4, 2019
