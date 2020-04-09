|
Theresa "Nana" M. Yantz
October 14, 1936 - April 6, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Theresa Yantz, 83, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020. The daughter of the late Joseph and Josephine (Massaro) Consolino, she was born in Brooklyn, NY.
Theresa graduated from Abraham Lincoln High school, and worked as a secretary for IBEW Local 363. She was a parishioner of St. Mother Teresa Parish, The Churches of Sacred Heart - St. Francis of Assisi, and a past member of St. Mary's Seniors Club in Newburgh and the Seniors Club in Washingtonville.
Mom loved family get togethers. Her meatballs, stuffed artichokes, and mushrooms were a traditional staple for any family gathering. She had many Italian terms of endearment she used with her family. She loved playing scrabble and rummy. Her job for dinner gatherings was to "get the cannoli's." She will be missed by her family and friends, and all that called her Nana.
Theresa is survived by her husband of 63 years, Lawrence R. Yantz; children Patricia Wenzel and husband Gary, Lawrence J. Yantz and fiancé Donna Hughes; grandchildren: Mark, James and Marissa Wenzel, and Gregory and Lawrence Yantz Jr.; greatgrandchild Airadessa Yantz, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her brother Paul Consolino, daughter Donna Jo (Yantz) Morse, and grandson Christopher Wenzel.
In keeping with the family's wishes, service will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Albany Law School, Institutional Advancement, 80 New Scotland Ave., Albany, NY 12208. Written in the memo section: Donna Jo Morse `91 Prize.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020