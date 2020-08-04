THERESA N. KUKLIS
July 12, 1920 - August 1, 2020
Atlanta, GA formerly of Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY
Theresa Nesnadny Kuklis passed away peacefully at home and into the arms of our Lord on August 1, 2020. Her daughter Mary and son-in-law Scott were both by her side, whom she lived with and was lovingly cared for the past three years in their home in Atlanta. Theresa now joins her beloved husband, Robert, who passed away in 2015. They were happily married for 69 wonderful years. They met at gymnastic camp where they both were skilled instructors. She was a member of the Sokol Gymnast Organization. Theresa, who also went by the name of Tessie, celebrated her 100th birthday just last month on July 12, 2020. She received numerous cards, flowers and was able to visit with her family (via Zoom) which was a joy to her.
Theresa was born in Tarrytown, at the "Mott House" on Paulding Avenue to Johanna (Otocka) and Josef Nesnadny. She attended Pennybridge School and graduated from Washington Irving High School in Tarrytown, NY. After high school, she graduated from Hack Business School in White Plains, NY. Theresa had worked at several offices and was also a salesgirl at Woolworth's Five and Ten cent store in Tarrytown. She later worked at Sonotone Corporation, assembling hearing aids, and during World War II, she assembled headsets for the Armed Forces to help win the War. She was a member of Court Rita #264 at St. Marianne Cope Parish (Roman Catholic Churches of St. Thomas of Canterbury and St. Joseph) in Cornwall-on-Hudson, NY. She always enjoyed her weekly bowling league at Bowling Time in New Windsor. She was an avid stamp and coin collector.
Theresa previously lived in Cornwall-on-Hudson for over 55 years where she had many friends. She devoted much of her time and energy to caring and doing for others which she enjoyed, always before herself. She was loved by all and will be missed more than words can describe and she will be in our hearts forever.
Theresa is survived by daughters: Mary Taylor and husband Scott of Atlanta, Georgia, Barbara Conroy and husband Kevin of Montgomery NY, Johanna Sweikata and husband James of Montgomery, NY; grandchildren: Paul B. Satkowski, Ian Taylor, Benjamin Taylor, James Sweikata, Adam Sweikata and JoAnn Sweikata; great grandchildren: Sera Satkowski, Taryn Satkowski, Adam Sweikata, Christopher Sweikata and Caroline Sweikata; sister in Law: Ann Nesnadny; several loving nieces and nephews; step great grandchildren: Jake and Lexie White and Jennifer Carrasquillo. Besides her husband Robert, she was predeceased by her brother: Frank Nesnadny and her sisters: Mary Orgon and Frances Patton.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 6th at Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc., 337 Hudson Street, Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY. Due to the continued public health concerns of covid-19, please know that there is an occupancy limitation; please be respectful of your time visiting. Facial coverings must be worn in the funeral home and at the church at all times.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 7th at St. Marianne Cope Parish (Roman Catholic Churches of St. Thomas of Canterbury and St. Joseph) 340 Hudson St., Cornwall on Hudson, NY. Burial will follow at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, Sleepy Hollow, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Thomas of Canterbury Church, 340 Hudson Street, Cornwall on Hudson, NY 12520
Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.; to send condolences or to get directions to the funeral home, please go to www.Quigleybros.com