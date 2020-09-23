1/1
November 6, 1939 - September 3, 2020
Port Orange, FL
In loving memory of Theresa Pavell Hutt of Port Orange, Florida and formerly of Middletown and the Town of Greenville, NY. She was born on November 6, 1939. Theresa passed away on September 3, 2020 at the age of 84.
Prior to her retirement, Theresa had a full career as a secretary and administrative assistant. Theresa enjoyed the creative arts, reading, and gardening; she was an accomplished writer and artist. She resided in Port Orange, Florida and was originally from Goshen, New York.
Theresa is survived by her devoted and caring husband of 47 years, Ralph; her step-children: Karst R. , George W. , Dora Lucille, and Vernon J.; her dear sister, Dorothy and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was pre-deceased by a stepdaughter, Mary Helen.
Due to COVID-19, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. A donation to a Hospice of your choice may be made in her memory.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information or to send a condolence note to the family visit knightauchmoody.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Sep. 23 to Sep. 25, 2020.
