Theresa W. Magee
July 7, 1932 - October 20, 2020
Middletown, NY
Surrounded by her loving family, Theresa Winifred Magee was greeted by our loving God and her husband of 65 years, Bernard A Magee on October 20, 2020. She was 88 years old.
The daughter of Nell Sullivan and Thomas Barry, she was born in NYC on July 7, 1932. She graduated from Cathedral High School in 1949 and worked as a bank teller on Wall Street. She married Bernard Magee on June 4, 1955. Theresa was a full-time mom until her youngest child entered kindergarten. She enjoyed working at Troll Children's Book Club in New Jersey and later for the Cape May - MAC (Museums, Arts, Culture).
After her retirement, Theresa enjoyed traveling and lived part of the year in Cape May, NJ. Their small home was frequently filled with family members visiting. Theresa was a reserved woman who never missed a family gathering. Her legacy is her loving and faith-filled family. She mothered five children, ten grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren and it was her greatest joy to see each one grow into the best person they can be. She loved Irish music, good conversation, shopping sprees, and Hallmark movies. She was exceedingly grateful for the expert hospitality and care of her daughter Kathy and son-in-law Randy.
She will be deeply missed by her daughter, Kathy and Randy Goff, as well as daughters, Patricia Magee OP and Mary Magee and sons, Thomas and his wife, Ursula and Bernard and his wife, Shari and their children. She was so proud of her grandchildren and their spouses, Christine and Salvatore Caminito and their children: Luca, Clara, and Norah; Bernadette and Anthony Alpi, and their son, Jake; Matthew and Rita Goff and their children, Nicolas and Emilia; and Caitlin and Charles Lakeman. She cherished her grandsons: Ryan, Dylan, Sean and Aiden Magee and her granddaughters: Hanna and Maeve Magee. Theresa was so enlivened whenever she was in the presence of her great-grandchildren: Luca, Clara and Norah Caminito, Jake Alpi, and Nicolas and Emilia Goff. It was her delight to gift these little ones each time they came to visit. Theresa leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and cousins and the only surviving Magee of her generation, her sister-in-law, Helen Magee.
Due to the size of her family and the current Covid regulations, visitation and Mass will be limited. Visitation will be from 9 to 10:45 a.m. on Friday, October 23 at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, 130 Highland Ave., Middletown, NY 10940. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 am at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 90 Euclid Ave., Middletown, NY 10940. The Mass will be live streamed at 11 a.m. https://www.facebook.com/OLMCMiddNY
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph's Adult Home, 125 Sister Servants Lane, Sloatsburg, NY 10974, attention: Sr. Michelle.
