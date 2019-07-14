|
|
Theresa Whittaker
November 17, 1957 - July 13, 2019
Youngsville, NY
Theresa Whittaker of Youngsville, NY, passed away on Saturday, July 13th, 2019 at Orange Regional Medical Center after a short fight with cancer, she was 61.
The daughter of the late Anthony and Anna Mattei Bolino, she was born November 17th, 1957 in Brooklyn, NY.
Theresa moved to the Catskills from Brooklyn in 1993 where she found her new home. She loved spending time with friends and family. She was always there for the ones she loved.
Theresa is now reunited with her husband of 14 years, John C. Whittaker. She leaves behind one son, John A. Whittaker and his girlfriend, Lauren Jones of Neversink, NY; one daughter, Barbara Whittaker and her boyfriend, Josh Wilbur of Jeffersonville, NY. She also leaves behind one grandson, Carter Wilbur, her beloved "Little Man". She is survived by her sister, Debra Quinonnes and Michael Bolino of Brooklyn, NY. Many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins, and dear friends also survive. She is predeceased by her brother; Anthony Bolino of Brooklyn, NY.
Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16th at Stewart-Murphy Funeral Home, 5068 NY-52, Jeffersonville, NY . A Funeral Mass will be offered at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 17th at St. George Catholic Church in Jeffersonville, NY. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Youngsville, NY.
For further information or to leave a condolence please visit stewartmurphyfh.com 845-482-4280.
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 14 to July 15, 2019