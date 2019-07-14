Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stewart-Murphy Funeral Home Inc
5068 Route 52
Jeffersonville, NY 12748
(845) 482-4280
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Stewart-Murphy Funeral Home Inc
5068 Route 52
Jeffersonville, NY 12748
View Map
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Stewart-Murphy Funeral Home Inc
5068 Route 52
Jeffersonville, NY 12748
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. George Catholic Church
Jeffersonville, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa Whittaker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa Whittaker


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theresa Whittaker Obituary
Theresa Whittaker
November 17, 1957 - July 13, 2019
Youngsville, NY
Theresa Whittaker of Youngsville, NY, passed away on Saturday, July 13th, 2019 at Orange Regional Medical Center after a short fight with cancer, she was 61.
The daughter of the late Anthony and Anna Mattei Bolino, she was born November 17th, 1957 in Brooklyn, NY.
Theresa moved to the Catskills from Brooklyn in 1993 where she found her new home. She loved spending time with friends and family. She was always there for the ones she loved.
Theresa is now reunited with her husband of 14 years, John C. Whittaker. She leaves behind one son, John A. Whittaker and his girlfriend, Lauren Jones of Neversink, NY; one daughter, Barbara Whittaker and her boyfriend, Josh Wilbur of Jeffersonville, NY. She also leaves behind one grandson, Carter Wilbur, her beloved "Little Man". She is survived by her sister, Debra Quinonnes and Michael Bolino of Brooklyn, NY. Many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins, and dear friends also survive. She is predeceased by her brother; Anthony Bolino of Brooklyn, NY.
Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16th at Stewart-Murphy Funeral Home, 5068 NY-52, Jeffersonville, NY . A Funeral Mass will be offered at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 17th at St. George Catholic Church in Jeffersonville, NY. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Youngsville, NY.
For further information or to leave a condolence please visit stewartmurphyfh.com 845-482-4280.
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 14 to July 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now